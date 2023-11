As reported by the Calciatori Brutti Instagram page, Milan could launch its own personal beer line

As reported by the Calciatori Brutti Instagram page, the Milan could launch its own personal beer line. Here is the post.

For now it remains only an indiscretion, but according to what our editorial team has learned, it could probably be real news, but not yet official. We’ll see if any news arrives from the company in the next few days Milan.