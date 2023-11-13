Aldo Bet, born in Mareno di Piave in March 1949, he moved to Milan from Verona in July ’74. He played for the Rossoneri from 1974 to 1981. Here became a true symbol of the defensive rearguardmaking 204 appearances and finding the joy of scoring twice. With Milan he won the ’77 Italian Cup and, as said previously, the scudetto that earned the star in ’79. In his career he has made over 300 appearances in Serie A, divided between Inter, Roma, Verona and Milan, and 30 in European competitions. READ ALSO: Milan, that’s why Cardinale saved Pioli’s bench >>>

November 13, 2023 (modified November 13, 2023 | 12:16)

