The club is united around the coach, but the next two games will be crucial for the future. Cardinal in Italy, possible see Ibra again

Luca Bianchin

6 November – MILAN

Do AC Milan fans parade through social media with “Pioli out” signs? Do the most extremists invoke the tyrant Ibra with full powers, as in ancient Greece? Calm. The club in the most difficult moment – the hours after the horrendous 0-1 against Udinese – confirmed its trust in the coach on the gridiron, already quite burned after three defeats in the last four matches. The message: look ahead. No coach changes, also because PSG are behind the goal. And no recantation on management, because it is believed that the team is with Pioli. Be careful, Milan do not dismiss the crisis as an accident – it is clear that Saturday’s match, net of the terrible derby, was the worst of the season – but continues to have faith in a project born in the summer on the foundations of a Scudetto and a Champions League semi-final.

cardinal and ibra

—

Yesterday the team met for the classic training session, with a video session and the idea, shared in the dialogues at Milanello, that everyone is called to give more. Symbolic day, in his way: the CEO Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada, head of the transfer market, did not join Milanello, as almost all Italian managers would have done. Milan decided in the summer that Pioli would be the reference at the sports center and continues along that line. Rather, Gerry Cardinale, founder of the RedBird fund and number 1 of the company, will arrive in Milan today. He will watch the match against PSG tomorrow night, and at least this is certain. It is not mathematical that he will meet the team or Zlatan Ibrahimovic but in short, a coffee with Ibra is definitely in the forecast. At this moment Cardinale appears as Ibra’s first sponsor, the man who would most like him within the club, perhaps as a personal advisor, but it is clear that the decision will be delicate. On the one hand, Saturday’s blank-eyed team unleashes easy rhetoric about the strong man who arrives, puts on a bad face, corrects behavior and changes destinies. On the other hand, calling it now would risk giving the world the image of a project that is not sufficient in itself. However you do it, you risk making mistakes.

pegs and the team

—

PSG and Lecce, naturally, in this context will say a lot about Pioli’s future. Two victories would put Milan back in the running for the Champions League round of 16 and would keep them at least within a reasonable distance of Inter. Two defeats would bring down a virtual curtain on noble Europe and officially open the crisis. The Pioli catchphrase would return. For sure, Milan cannot think of carrying on as in the last two weeks and the players will now be at the center of the spotlight. The team didn’t respond to Pioli on Saturday, it was disjointed, without the clarity to organize a game plan and the ferocity to put it into competitive action. Already tomorrow, net of the result, he must answer.

the whistles

—

The players naturally talk to each other in these situations, there is certainly no anti-Pioli conspiracy but a confusion is perceptible. In recent weeks, Pioli has made decisions that have not paid off. Against PSG, he had to choose: do I lower myself so as not to give the field away or do I play with the guiding principles of the summer, high aggression and one-on-one? He chose B and Milan, after a good start, stretched and collapsed. Against Udinese, he chose the double center forward and Jovic left him stranded. Okafor, in the second half, did slightly better. “It’s right to boo me,” Pioli said at the end, choosing to take responsibility upon himself.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

November 4

—

It’s easy to say that everything is going against him now: the 21 injuries in three and a half months, the attack that no longer scores, Reijnders involuted, the summer signings unavailable or disappointing. And again, the dependence on Leao, the utterances of Calabria and Giroud. The question that matters, however, is another: is there a possibility of going back, of transforming this autumn into a bad memory? In January Milan said yes and moved on. A timid recovery in the championship followed, with fourth place coming in the court, and a European journey full of strong emotions: electrifying against Tottenham and Napoli, very sad in the two semi-final derbies. Cardinale, Furlani and Moncada responded in the same way yesterday, perhaps remembering that on another November 4 – it was 1987 – Sacchi was eliminated by Espanyol, between midfielders who missed simple goals (Colombo like Reijnders) and injuries (that time, Van Basten). Berlusconi confirmed Sacchi and announced: “Van Basten out? Borghi is coming”. Not everything in football follows straight lines.

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 11:24)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED