Bicycles, unfortunately, have been the protagonists of unpleasant events that have affected us, especially in recent times. It is clear that the situation is critical, but we at Moto.it were not prejudiced and decided to take a bike ride in Milan to really understand the state of the situation.

We started from our editorial office and cycled along the cycle paths of Corso Buenos Aires, a stretch much criticized for the urban planning that needs to be revised a bit, until arriving and traveling along Viale Monza, criticized for the behavior of couriers and motorists. From Viale Monza we went back until we reached the Duomo and then the Sforzesco Castle.

Once we returned to base we drew conclusions on a situation seen from the eye of what is closest to a tourist.

Our Pietro does not live in Milan and has been catapulted into this reality. In the video he tells you what he saw