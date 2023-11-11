Julian Brandt is already looking ahead. The Borussia Dortmund striker spoke about the next match against Milan. Here are his words

Julian Brandt, after the success against Newcastle on Tuesday evening, looks to the next match. The Borussia Dortmund striker is looking forward to the next Champions League match against Milan. Here are his words reported by TMW.

“Against Newcastle we had a good performance from defense to attack. For Fullkrug it was important to score, for us it was important that his goal was ‘the can opener’ let’s say. Salih Ozcan was very quick in the duels. I could say something about positive on everyone. I’m happy that we didn’t fall into a situation where we could have ruined the season significantly. After the defeat in Paris, almost everyone had given us up for elimination, now things seem to be going well. I already said this after the Milan match: the group is in form. And it’s not over yet.”