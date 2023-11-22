Milan and Turin represent Italy on climate action. The two large urban centres, in fact, appear in the list of 22 European cities to which the CDP (Carbon disclosure project) – a very authoritative non-profit organization that operates globally -, awarded the highest score, an A, for their transparency and the value of their climate actions. The two cities enter the CDP list for the first time and are the only Italian ones present.

Milan and Turin, how do you obtain the maximum score in CDP assessments?

Both Milan and Turin obtained A, i.e. the maximum score. But what are the criteria for obtaining this result? Among the actions to be taken, we must make information public through the CDP “ICLEI Track” systemown a inventory of city emissions and having published a climate action plan. Additionally, a List A city must have completed a climate risk and vulnerability assessment (CRVA) and have a climate adaptation plan to demonstrate how it intends to adapt to climate change.

The actions of Milan and Turin in favor of the climate: CDP’s motivations

Milan’s policies in favor of the climate are summarized thus in CDP’s motivations: “It has introduced a energy retrofit plan for municipal buildingswhich concerns both residential and non-residential buildings, with the aim of halve the city’s greenhouse gas emissions generated by heating municipal buildings by 2030 and reach zero emissions generated by heating by 2040“. Milan is also included in the group of C40, a network of nearly 100 mayors from major cities around the world who are committed to climate action. Within this network, the Lombardy capital was rewarded in particular for its actions aimed at improving the sustainability of city roads. Furthermore, Milan has started a depaving project to improve the deterioration of some urban spaces but also to counteract the risk of flooding and inundation as well as mitigating the effects of heat waves and reducing air and water pollution levels.

As regards Turin’s policies, already in 2020 the city had created a Climate resilience plan and launched its own initiatives to combat climate change. Furthermore, it was one of the first Italian cities to join the Covenant of Mayors to reach and exceed community climate objectives and improve the quality of life. With his Sustainable Energy Action Plan (TAPE – Turin Action Plan for Energy) has set itself an ambitious goal of reducing CO2 emissions. The Piedmont Region has also joined the Under 2 Coalition memorandum of understanding among representatives of state and regional governments, whose members are committed to ambitious climate action in line with the Paris Agreement to keep global temperatures well below 2°C.

Northern European countries dominate the CDP list: the number of urban centers awarded has increased slightly compared to last year

In addition to Milan and Turin, the list of 22 cities awarded with top marks includes: Athens, Barcellona, ​​Copenhagen, Guimarães, Helsingør, Lund, Madrid, Malmö, Mannheim, Münster, Oslo, Parigi, Reykjavík, Zaragoza, Stockholm, Tampere, Trondheim, Turku, Uppsala and Vantaa. As can be seen, and it has been a constant since 2018, Northern European countries dominate and are the most rewarded. Compared to the previous year, the number of cities awarded with top marks for climate policies increased slightly: in 2022 there were 21. Quasi two-thirds of those included in 2023 are on List A for at least the second consecutive year.