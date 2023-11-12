Grim stopper, who grew up at Inter, also played for Roma, Verona and Campania: he passed away at the age of 74

He passed away at the age of 74 in Varese: the world of football mourns the death of Aldo Bet, a defender from Treviso who won the star’s scudetto with Nils Liedholm’s Milan shirt in 1979. Born in 1949, a grim stopper of great quality physical (1.85 and 83 kilos), who grew up in the youth team of Inter where he reached the first team at 18, he moved to Helenio Herrera’s Roma in 1968, where he played 5 seasons, winning an Italian Cup. After a period at Verona, in 1974 he moved to Milan where in seven seasons he won a Scudetto and an Italian Cup and also experienced relegation to Serie B. With the Rossoneri he immediately returned to the top flight in 1981, but by then he had become a reserve and so he preferred to close his career at 33 years old at Campania in Serie C. For him 269 Serie A matches, without ever scoring. He also played two matches for the national team in 1971, then tried his career as a coach without success.