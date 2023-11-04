The goals from Fini and Corona launch the home boys, the entry of Liberali and Camarda wakes up the Rossoneri who shorten but it is too late

Michele Antonelli

4 November – MILAN

Liberali and Cuenca wake up Milan in the final, but it’s not enough. Abate’s Primavera lost their first league match and failed to regain Inter at the top of the table. Empoli wins 2-1 at the Comunale di Petroio: the Rossoneri remain second (-3 behind the Nerazzurri), the Tuscans currently climb to fifth place.

ONE-TWO EMPOLI

—

Milan started with desire, but there was little consistency up front. Empoli meditates and strikes at the right time. Shortly after the quarter of an hour, Fini took advantage of a careless defense on a free kick and took advantage of Coas’s touch to give him the lead. The Baby Devils didn’t react and took the 2-0 lead after half an hour, with some of the blame to be attributed to Bartoccioni: the Rossoneri goalkeeper let a harmless ball slip past, destined to end up wide, Corona took advantage of the lightness and doubled the lead. Abate isn’t up for it and tries to shake things up with a double substitution before the break: in the 40th minute, Liberali and Camarda come on instead of Bakoune and Scotti.

NOT ENOUGH LIBERALS

—

The Rossoneri return to the field with the right attitude, Empoli do not lose their compactness. In the first minutes of the second half Traoré and Camarda immediately try, but they lack the energy to close the gap. The Tuscans countered around the hour mark and came close to scoring a trio with Vallarelli, who was not very precise two steps away from Bartoccioni: this time, the Rossoneri goalkeeper was reactive in his response. Milan dives back into attack and reopens the match 10′ from the end with Liberali, who does well to take advantage of Sia’s pass in the area to beat Seghetti. It’s the spark that rekindles Abate’s boys. A few minutes later Cuenca hits the left post, after a nice serpentine, while Sia comes close (literally) to making it 2-2 on the Paraguayan’s cross. The assault continues into injury time: Perrucci coordinates from the edge of the area, but Seghetti’s flight negates the masterpiece. First fall of the season in the league for Milan, who are now chasing Inter.

