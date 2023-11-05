Nothing worked against Udinese: the double center forward failed, circulation too slow, Leao as the only offensive solution, stretch marks in defence. In view of the decisive Champions League match, Pioli will have to put everything back together

We can start from the numbers, which sometimes are empty boxes and say little, but in this case they tell a lot: one point in the last four matches (three in the championship, one in the Champions League), two home defeats in a row (championship), only one match with goals scored (two in Naples) and above all seven conceded in these last four compared to only one conceded in the previous six. It’s not a decline, it’s a collapse, certified by the match against Udinese which is – by detachment – the worst match of the entire season, if not of the entire 2023. Nothing worked, just as it’s better not to deceive the siege of the last minutes: it was a gut trigger, a small regurgitation of pride, not something thought out and constructed. In reality, Milan should have started again from the excellent first half in Naples, but instead they fell back into nothingness in the derby. Except that it wasn’t Inter in front, but a team that hadn’t won one yet until 10.30pm last night. Milan-Udinese is an uninterrupted gallery of horrors. Let’s try to isolate five of them, also to analyze where to put more effort in view of PSG.