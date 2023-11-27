loading…

Miko Peled, grandson of one of the founders of the State of Israel, but defended the Palestinian resistance for independence. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Miko Peled is an activist and writer Israel, who is the grandson of one of the founders of the State of Israel; Avraham Katsnelson. However, he loudly defended the Palestinian resistance for independence.

Miko Peled’s father is Mattityahu Peled, an Israeli general who was involved in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the 1967 Six Day War.

The activist, who is also an American citizen, criticized Israel’s policies towards the Palestinian people. He emphasized that the Zionist regime’s military could not defeat the resistance of the Palestinian people.

He spoke to Anadolu about his journey as an activist advocating for the rights of Palestinians, and evaluating the conflict that began on October 7.

“I come from a very prominent patriotic Zionist family. “I grew up as a patriot, a strong supporter of my country, my country, and of course, Zionism,” said Peled, who was born in Jerusalem in 1961.

He was heavily influenced by his father’s ideas in his early years, and served in the military for a time but later regretted it and left.

“My father, while still in uniform after the war, said: ‘Look…we are here forever, our existence is no longer uncertain or in danger. “We must allow the Palestinians to have their own small state in a small part of the Palestinian territory’….As soon as the war ended, they started building big cities in East Jerusalem and the West Bank,” Peled said.

Emphasizing that there is no place called Palestine in the basic philosophy of Zionism, Peled said: “According to Zionism, it is the land of Israel, and that land does not belong to the Palestinians who live there, but to all the Jews in the world. If you have a supremacist ideology , that is, if you argue that one group has more rights than another, then you have to use violence. You have to have an apartheid regime for this racist ideology to be realized. That is the state of Israel,” he said.

Peled, pointing out that the Israeli-Palestinian problem did not start last month, but 75 years ago with the founding of the State of Israel, said: “As a movement, the Zionists and then the state that was born from this movement declared war on the Palestinian people. In this war, we witnessed ethnic cleansing, genocidal policies and a racist apartheid regime.”

Describing Israel as a “terrorist state,” Peled drew attention to the oppression Palestinians have endured for years.