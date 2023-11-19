Roberto Leal and Eva González had been the first guests of the program, and they had set the bar very high. The presenters have given way to Miki Núñez and Ricky Merino after awarding Jairo the biggest prize Password offers… 10,000 euros!

The singers made their debut in a final where Marián, after beating Diego, sought to become the second contestant of the day to win the jackpot. Therefore, the pressure for the newly arrived guests was maximum.

In the first instance, the singers have only managed to come up with six of the 10 words that make up the role. However, thanks to Marián’s great clue and her audacity, they have managed to get the player to go home with 1,200 euros. Great moment!