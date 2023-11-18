loading…

Mike Tyson denies donating to the Israeli army. Photo/Sportskeeda

WASHINGTON – Former United States (US) boxing champion, Mike Tyson admitted that he did not know about the fundraising for Israeli soldiers at a dinner he attended earlier this week.

Images of the boxing champion circulated on social media and in media reports about the ‘Evening of Solidarity’ organized by the Friends of the IDF (FIDF), which raised nearly USD 10 million.

“I would like to clarify a recent image from an event I attended. “When I was invited for a casual night out by a friend, I was unaware of any fundraising being organized and no donations were being made by me or in my name,” Tyson said in a post on his Instagram Stories as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Saturday (18 /11/2023).

Tyson has come under fire for his presence, especially at a time when the Israeli army – the IDF – is carrying out a genocidal bombing campaign against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, killing nearly 12,000 people since October 7, most of them children and women.

Responding to the criticism leveled at him, Tyson said: “As a Muslim and a human being, I support peace. My prayers are always and will continue to be with my brothers.”

Reporting from Newsweek, based on the FIDF website, this organization is the only organization authorized to collect charitable donations on behalf of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in the US.

Funds are currently being raised so the IDF can build temporary field hospitals, intensive care ambulances, cleaning equipment, plasma equipment, and other equipment.

FIDF Miami fundraiser, hosted by Israeli entrepreneurs Oren Alexander and Benny Shabtai.

(ian)