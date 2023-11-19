The creator of The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix, Mike Flanagan, has revealed scrapped plans for season three.

After the shocking success of the first two seasons, The Haunting of Hill House (2018) and The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), Netflix and Mike Flanagan teamed up to turn the series into an anthology in the purest American Horror Story style. However, the third season never saw the light of day.

The latest revelations point to a chilling twist based on Richard Matheson’s Hell House, a 1971 novel about 4 people who are hired to find out if there is life beyond death. To achieve this, they must go to a house famous for the atrocities that occurred in it.

These are his words.

“If there had been a third season, I wanted that season to be The Haunting of Hell House. It was actually the first title we explored when Hill House ended, but there was talk about the rights and there didn’t seem to be a way forward. I don’t know if there has ever been a haunted house story as cinematic as Hell House. It is written by a man who thought visually, who had a talent for cinematic scenes, audience expectations and visceral emotions that helped many of his literary predecessors. That’s one of the reasons I Am Legend (also by Richard Matheson) resonates so deeply, and Stephen King is right when he says: Without his I Am Legend, there would have been no Twelfth Night. Living Dead. Without Hell House, I would say there would be no Poltergeist, no The Conjuring, no Insidious.” Mike Flanagan told of his plans with Netflix.

The Hell House by Richard Matheson

Now, Mike Flanagan is triumphing with The Fall of the House of Usher, which can also be seen on Netflix. In addition, among his future plans is to direct The Life of Chuck, which is based on Stephen King’s short novel titled If It Bleeds. The plot is made up of three different stories in the life of Charles “Chuck” Krantz, beginning with his death and ending with his time growing up in a supposed haunted house. The cast includes Tom Hiddleston, Karen Gillan and Matthew Lillard.

