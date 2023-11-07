Actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz is going through a very delicate moment due to the health of his mother, Cristina Blanco.

News that comes a few months after her grandmother, Luisa Cantero, died, leaving a vital lesson for everyone.

Known as the psychic of celebrities, Cristina Blanco has been in the hospital for a month.

After going through tense moments, he is now stable. However, they had to amputate his leg.

Everything indicates that in the next few days he will be discharged and they are still waiting to see if he will finally receive a prosthesis.

Despite this, Miguel Ángel Muñoz has already looked for a center for patients in this same situation, something that has been confirmed by people close to the family’s environment.

The reason would be because due to the work he does, it would be difficult for him to be able to accompany her 24 hours a day.

The same sources assure that he has not been separated from his mother in all this time.

“He has been very worried about his mother,” they indicate in Semana magazine.

Cristina Blanco image from gossip magazines from the 90s

Due to the close relationships she had with a multitude of celebrities, Cristina Blanco’s image was often seen in gossip magazines.

Everything happened in the 90s and, suddenly, when his son began to take his first steps as an actor, he decided to disappear from the media world.

As time goes by, Cristina’s life becomes filled with shades of gray.

A stage in which she is sentenced to 16 months of pressure after being accused of stealing credit cards from a hotel client in Marbella.

A deep depression causes her to have to be admitted to a clinic.

Since then, her son has not stopped achieving success and we did not hear anything about her until these days.