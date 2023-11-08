Suara.com – A student’s cell phone was snatched while he was hanging out in front of a coffee shop.

The incident occurred on Jalan Tawakal Ujung Raya, Tomang, Grogol Petamburan, West Jakarta, on Tuesday (7/11).

This action went viral after being uploaded on social media. One of the social media accounts that uploaded it was @lensa_berita_jakarta.

In the CCTV video uploaded by this account, two students can be seen hanging out on the side of the road, in front of a coffee shop. The two of them looked like they were having fun playing with their gadgets.

But suddenly, from behind, two men were seen riding an automatic motorbike and immediately snatched the cellphone belonging to one of the teenagers.

“Snatched a middle school student’s cell phone who was hanging out at a coffee shop in Tomang,” wrote the account, quoted on Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Still in the video description, the incident occurred in the afternoon at around 15.37 WIB. Until now, the nominal loss due to this mugging is unknown.