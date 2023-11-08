loading…

G7 affirms support for Ukraine amidst conflict in the Middle East. Photo/Illustration

TOKYO – Leaders of groups of countries G7 confirmed that their support for Ukraine “will never waver,” even amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

At a G7 meeting in Japan, the bloc’s foreign ministers said they recognized that Russia was ready for a long-term war.

They reiterated that they would continue to support Kiev economically and militarily.

The group of rich countries has been at the forefront of sanctions against Moscow since last year’s invasion.

In Tokyo, the governments of the G7 countries – Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States – as well as representatives of the European Union, said that the Israel-Gaza war should not distract from support for Ukraine.

“The leaders agreed on the need to impose heavy sanctions on Russia and continue to support Ukraine, even in the current international situation,” read a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement, referring to the situation in the Middle East, as quoted by the BBC, Wednesday (8/11/2023 ).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the bloc was united in condemning Russia’s war.

But the strong rhetoric masks rising tensions as the war drags on.

Kiev is increasingly concerned about “Ukraine fatigue” among Western countries that is eroding its ability to contain Russian troops.