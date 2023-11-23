When we think about trauma, we often imagine natural disasters, abuse, deaths, or major tragedies. However, the concept of microtrauma introduces a more subtle and everyday reality that challenges this perception.

We increasingly know and care more about mental health, and far from what is popularly believed, psychiatry currently advocates because Trauma can be generated by a breakup, work pressure, bullying, or repeated social rejection..

Rosa Molina, respected psychiatrist at the San Carlos Clinical University Hospital in Madrid and author of the work: “Microtraumas. How to identify your emotional wounds so that your past does not condition your future,” argues that It is not necessary to experience events of extreme magnitude to suffer a devastating emotional impact.

Microtraumas are small emotional wounds, less intense but repetitive experiences, which can be equally harmful. These events, while not life-threatening, have the potential to profoundly affect our psychological well-being, especially when they are included in our lives without being perceived.

Although subtle, they can leave an indelible mark on our way of relating, seeing the world and perceiving ourselves. These microtraumas flood our behaviors and can manifest themselves in diverse ways, from headaches and gastric discomfort to changes in our interpersonal relationships.

But also in symptoms close to depression or anxiety, such as depersonalization, sleep problems, mood swings, panic attacks or agoraphobia. Definitely, continuous discomfort that makes normal life difficult.

The accumulation and repetition of these subtle and dysfunctional situations can be overlooked, ultimately triggering a chronic stress response in the body.

Childhood and adolescence are key periods for mental health

Childhood and adolescence are crucial stages where these microtraumas can shape a still developing brain, influencing how young people see themselves and how they interpret the world.

Although there is always room for recoveryhighlighting the importance of seeking professional support when necessary, this implies not only the verbalization of feelingsbut also the integration of these traumatic experiences into our life narrative.

Definitelymicrotraumas reflect that high-intensity experiences are not needed to trigger emotional trauma and therefore it is necessary to recognize and address these subtle events, underlining the importance of our mental health on a daily basis.