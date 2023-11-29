Even technology giants have their nice side. Microsoft has just demonstrated this by taking up the North American tradition of celebrating Christmas with – among other things – the ugliest Christmas sweater possible.

This year at Microsoft they have taken the opportunity to do a tribute to Windows XP and his famous desktop wallpaper, ‘Bliss’, which they say is the most viewed photo in history.

In the official announcement, Microsoft indicated how these sweaters would go on sale in limited units, and the truth is that the success of this garment – with a price of 64.95 euros in the Xbox store – has been extraordinary: at the time of As of this writing, all sizes except 2XL and 3XL are sold out.

The product’s own website is a “horrible” tribute to Windows XP already that now outdated interface but for many it probably still has a special charm.

Proceeds from sales, by the way, go to ‘The Nature Conservancy’, an NGO dedicated to “conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends.”

We are therefore faced with a good cause and a tribute paid to this legendary version of Windows. The curious thing is that 22 years after its launch, the long-lived Windows XP still has a small market share (0.33%) within active Windows versions. There is an extraordinary case here: in Armenia its share is extraordinary, and according to StatCounter Global Stats in October 2023 its usage share in that country was 76.06%.

