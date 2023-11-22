If you are a lover of action role-playing video games (ARPG) and you have not yet given ‘Diablo 4’ a chance, this week has come with more than one reason for you, if you wish, to begin immersing yourself in the darkness and chaos of the famous franchise. Blizzard Entertainmentwhich has been owned by Microsoft since mid-October, has announced a tempting promotion for all those PC gamers.

As our colleagues at 3D Juegos point out, the American firm has agreed to offer the latest installment of the Diablo saga completely free on Steam, although for a limited time. The initiative began last Tuesday and will be valid until November 28. It should be noted, however, that after that period of time we will have to buy the title we want to continue playing.

More benefits emerging from Sanctuary

The aforementioned limited-time offer can be a good opportunity to once again slay demons in Sanctuary. And if you use multiple platforms, the title offers the possibility of obtaining the benefits of cross save which will allow you to maintain your progress at all times. If you finally want to purchase the title and have it forever, you can do so until November 28 with a 40% discount (41.99 euros).





Now, the news does not end there. In addition to being able to play ‘Diablo 4’ for free or being able to buy it at a reduced price, there is good news if you have characters to level up. The Mother’s Blessing Week Event will be taking place until November 28, which will grant experience and gold at a 35% higher rate. This is a cumulative bonus that will allow you to maximize your benefits.

‘Diablo 4’ was announced in 2019 and quickly became a highly anticipated game, especially considering that ‘Diablo 3’ had been released in 2012. The story focuses on Lilith’s return to Sanctuary after the conflict with Inarius, who ended up turning his back on her and expelling her into the abyss of her. The game comes with an infinite number of demons to kill in the eternal battle between the Upper Heavens and the Burning Hells.

Images: Blizzard

