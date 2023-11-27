It seems that EA wants to continue being the queen of football on consoles.

The world of competition has increasingly better representations.

According to new information coming from a former Xbox employee, it seems that Microsoft has had to cancel a soccer game because of Electronic Arts. As you know, EA sports franchises sell millions and millions of copies every year, NHL, Madden and above all, FIFA. Apparently, Microsoft had a first party football game in mind for Xbox and yet, it seems that EA asked them to cancel it if they wanted EA to be on Xbox.

Apparently, Microsoft’s main motivation for having EA’s support was the result of the SEGA console, Dreamcast. It did not have that support and then it sank quickly, apparently, all of this influenced the Xbox company to want to have the support of EA and some time later, the EA Play service was implemented on consoles. In fact, that service is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimateso you can see the great relationship they have.

Microsoft had planned a soccer game, but it was canceled

This information has been offered Garret Young on the Kiwi Talkz podcast. It was there where he offered all the information about it, so if you don’t want to miss anything, just below these lines we are going to leave you the video in question so you can see the entire interview. Something very interesting that has come to light after a long time, perhaps that Microsoft game was direct competition for EA.

Therefore, yes, it is logical that Electronic Arts took that position, you already know that the world of competition with that company is very strong. It has the most played football saga, even now it will offer Euro 2024 for free, its NHL and NFL franchises are also a success and now, it has even joined Formula 1 with Codemasters games. The company wants minimal competition possible and as you know, Microsoft and Xbox could have been great rivals.

For now it seems that there will not be a first party football game from Microsoft, however, UFL will be launched soon, the free football game that is ready to entertain millions of players. We will see what the final result is like, but the first advances they have shown indicate that the title is being Treated with great love and dedicationmaybe this will be a big surprise for football lovers.

