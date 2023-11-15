Microsoft does not seem willing to continue depending on third parties to tune up its data centers. Although its business is based on software and services, this company has been designing and manufacturing hardware for many decades. In fact, one of the most interesting bets that it has made in recent years in this area has as its protagonists quantum computers and seeks to revolutionize the concept of qubit with the essential purpose of maximizing its scaling.

Be that as it may, the real stars of this article are the two custom chips that Redmond has just unveiled during the Microsoft Ignite event. One of them, known as Azure Maia AI, is optimized to run generative artificial intelligence and general artificial intelligence processes. And the other, which they have named Azure Cobalt, is a general-purpose CPU with ARM architecture designed to reinforce the Microsoft Cloud infrastructure.

This is Microsoft’s bet to control everything in its data centers

“Microsoft is building the infrastructure necessary to support innovation in the field of artificial intelligence, and we are reimagining every aspect of our data centers to meet the needs of our customers.” The really interesting thing about this statement from Scott Guthrie, who is the vice president of the division responsible for artificial intelligence and cloud services, lies right at the end of this quote.

Azure Maia AI and Azure Cobalt chips will arrive in Microsoft data centers in early 2024

And it is evident that those from Redmond want to stop depending on other companies during the development of their data centers. In fact, the motto “from silicon to services” they have coined reflects this with absolute clarity. The arrival of the Azure Maia AI and Azure Cobalt chips allows this company to place the only piece they were missing to complete the very complex puzzle that is actually their infrastructure. They already have everything under their control: the integrated circuits, the servers, the cooling systems, and, of course, the software.

These two new chips will arrive in Microsoft data centers early 2024, and will initially be installed on the servers that support the Microsoft Copilot and Azure OpenAI services. According to Microsoft, they have been designed to offer great flexibility and a very competitive performance per watt ratio. It makes sense if we keep in mind the large number of these chips that large data centers usually require and their presumably titanic energy demands.

In fact, the choice of the ARM architecture for the Azure Cobalt chip for general-purpose applications most certainly responds to the need to optimize the energy efficiency of this CPU. However, the arrival of these two chips does not mean that there is no third-party hardware in Microsoft data centers. It currently has servers equipped with NVIDIA H100 GPUs and in the future it will introduce NVIDIA H200 and AMD Instinct MI300X artificial intelligence chips in some of its machines.

