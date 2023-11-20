Until now, when it comes to putting our avatar in an application, or even creating our own in a videogamewe can provide them with a multitude of details to make them very realistic, but with certain limitations.

But Microsoft wants to go one step forward, and has patented an idea in which, through a machine learning model, they intend to create avatars hyperrealistic where you can even notice your breathing and blood flow.

This patent published in the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 14, is described as “a new machine learning model capable of making avatars and photographs appear as if they are undergoing physiological processes such as blood flow.”

Basically this model is capable of adjusting the pixels based on different physiological signals such as heart rate to create a more natural, but also hyper-realistic appearance.

USPTO

These avatars would also be able to perform other gestures, blinks or natural head movements, in addition to the aforementioned variations in blood flow or breathing, and this would be ideal to also express the different sensations and emotions of the user.

To do this, they intend to use a deep learning model called convolutional attention network (CAN) to improve the accuracy of capturing blood flow patterns on the face of a avatar.

The application of this invention could be used for our favorite messaging applications, social networks and obviously video games that want to incorporate this technology in the creation of characters.