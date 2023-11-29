We received interesting statements. This time they focus on Microsoft and relate to its link with Nintendo and its respective users.

Nintendo and Microsoft

We already know that Microsoft and Nintendo maintain a close relationship, allowing Microsoft IP games to be on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Online. Phil Spencer, director of Xbox, considers Nintendo players as part of the Xbox family, as we met a few days ago.

It has now been confirmed that Microsoft’s initiative aims to bring Game Pass and its services to all platforms. This includes smart TVs and mobile devices, as well as older competitors like PlayStation y Nintendo. Tim Stuart, chief financial officer of Xbox, indicated this approach during a Wells Fargo TMT Summit without announcing more specific details in this regard.

“We’re not announcing anything broadly here, but our mission is to bring our proprietary experiences (and) our subscription services to every screen that can play,” he says. “That means smart TVs, that means mobile devices, that means what we would have considered competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo.”

This collaboration has already produced games like Minecraft Legends and Rare’s GoldenEye 007 on the Switch Online service, with more collaborations expected after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. What did you think of this news? You can share it in the comments.

