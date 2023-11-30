As counterintuitive as the desire may seem, the truth is that Microsoft wants Game Pass is on as many screens as possible. Or at least that’s how Tim Stuart, CFO of Xbox, expressed it at this year’s edition of the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, a conference where very relevant topics for the company such as the implementation of AI or the recently approved acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Stuart, possibly the most important Xbox manager along with Phil Spencer, has made his most notable statements regarding Game Pass, the popular Xbox subscription system. Stuart has thus announced “a small change in strategy. We are not going to announce anything in general terms, but our purpose is to bring our first-party experiences and our subscription services to all the screens on which it can be played,” according to Gamespot. .

And what does “all screens” mean? According to Stuart, it includes “smart TVs, mobile devices,” and in an absolutely unprecedented leap, “what we would have considered competitors in the past, such as PlayStation and Nintendo“. Without a doubt, behind such an ambitious purpose is the purchase of Activision itself, which finished overcoming the last legal obstacles a few weeks ago.

Without a doubt, one of the indisputable values ​​of Activision Blizzard is having created franchises like ‘Call of Duty’ that have crossed all types of hardware borders: overwhelmingly multiplatform, and present on devices of all kinds. Stuart states that they want to “take advantage of what Activision is so good at, which is consoles, PCs and mobile devices… How do we take that great DNA, turn it into an accelerator for the IPs we have, take advantage of its great assets and the experience they have?” The purpose is clear: learn from ‘franchises like ‘Call of Duty’ to promote our own.

The executive does not give concrete solutions, and the desire to reach Playstation and Switch with Game Pass sounds more like a future project that involves severe structural changes. But it does give clues as to what the routes are to achieve it: “Fortunately both [Xbox y Activision] We speak the same language and even in the few months that we have been together as an entity, the speed at which we have integrated and worked together is truly impressive.”

Header: Microsoft

