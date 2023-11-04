The future seems to point to mixed reality, after the lack of success of virtual reality and the limitations of use of augmented reality.

Microsoft doesn’t want to be left behind and has just filed a patent for a new eye-tracking technology that could be used in mixed reality.

This patent shows a head-mounted device that uses a display and hand tracking to allow users to interact with virtual objects and receive tactile and auditory feedback.

The good thing about these glasses is that they can show real-time information about places and things close to what the user is seeing, very similar to the artificial intelligence update of Google Maps.

Likewise, this technology could produce sounds and vibrations to make things seem much more realistic.

To be able to do all of the above, the Microsoft system relies on a camera and machine learning to track the user’s eyes and hands. This makes the system more accurate and efficient than conventional body tracking systems.

The system would have to capture a previous image of the user’s body parts using the camera, and then this image would be encoded using an optical mask, which would make it unrecognizable to the human eye.

The image is then encoded by the camera, captured by a sensor, and then sent to a computer program that can identify body parts without having to decode them first.

It is simply a patent, an idea, and it does not seem that it will materialize into something in the short term, especially taking into account the uncertainty that exists in this market niche.