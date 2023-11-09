Microsoft takes off with AI and is now worth 2,700 billion

Nine sessions of consecutive growth, bringing the capitalization to approximately 2,700 billion dollars. This information is reported by Mf. Microsoft surpasses the historical highs reached on July 18 and records an increase of more than 10% on the Nasdaq. Yesterday, two hours before the close, shares of the technology giant founded by Bill Gates were trading at 362.1 dollars (+0.4%). Since the first day of the year, the value of the shares has increased by more than 50%, erasing the -28.7% loss of the previous year. Analysts attribute this success to ChatGpt updates announced by OpenAI, the startup in which big tech has invested over 10 billion dollars, with a valuation of around 30 billion.



Starting Monday, the creation of a customized version of the chatbot, the Gpt, will be possible for Sam Altman users. These Gpts will adapt to the needs of daily life. By the end of November, users’ bots verified they will be available in a store, where they will be searchable and the most downloaded will become a source of income for their creators, who will receive a payment of 400 dollars in proportion to the downloads. The ability to create a custom bot is made possible by the new model OpenAI Artificial Intelligence, Gpt-4, the latest version updated until April 2023, which supports input up to 300 pages, as well as images generated by AI Dall-E 3 and speech synthesis.

This is not the only news: three days agothe startup announced a price cut for companies and software developers of its products, seeking to maintain leadership in the sector and respond to competition from Anthropic, a startup founded by former OpenAI employees, backed by both Amazon and Alphabet . ChatGpt, which has reached approximately 100 million active usersweekly after a record start, it is used by over 92% of Fortune 500 companies, up from 80% in August. However, yesterday the chatbot suffered a brief interruption in the early afternoon, but the situation was resolved in less than two hours.

Analysts believe that the new features announced by OpenAI could increase the use of Azure, Microsoft’s cloud platform, which allows users to leverage AI to create new applications. In recent days, Microsoft has also updated the AI ​​tools available on Office, with revenue projections that could reach 10 billion by 2026 according to experts. Furthermore, Redmond has launched a new assistant for Windows 11, introducing a series of innovations to compete with Apple, which currently has a capitalization of 2,830 billion dollars, in the big tech ranking.

