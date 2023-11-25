Microsoft joins Amazon to heat up not only the Black Friday campaign, but also the Cyber ​​Monday one, although the majority of offers have been available throughout the week and will continue until Monday if you don’t run out of stock, good news.

That said, there is a deal that is not going to sell out, it is impossible because it is digital and has a truly crazy price. Is he pack that includes Office 365 with all its applications, 1TB of OneDrive storage (all for 15 months) and also one year of Norton 360 antivirus. How much does it cost? Only 48 euros.

You have to look at several things to give context to this price: the antivirus mentioned by itself costs 23 euros, but if we look at what the cloud costs, Google One charges you 100 euros for 2TB of storage, and there for half of you would have many more services.Google One 2TB for €100 per year

This is Microsoft’s complete office suite, with access to programs like Word or Excel and 1TB of cloud storage.

Not only that, but as Microsoft clarifies on its own website, Office 365 Personal costs 70 euros per person per yearso the discount is considerable even without taking into account the extra Norton antivirus.

All the products included in the pack are digital, that is, after making the purchase you will receive in your email the download link or the code that you can redeem directly in the Microsoft Store.

It is undoubtedly one of the best offers of Black Friday and what remains until Cyber ​​Monday, although it is not as popular as a cell phone or a smart watch, but if you are a regular Office user you will be interested in renewing it for 15 months, saving a lot.

In this case, the rival to beat is undoubtedly Google, although it is a sector that is beginning to cheer up little by little. Email, calendar or Drive are also some of the things offered by more unknown companies such as Proton, which to top it all off, what it includes in its packages is a private and very fast VPN.

