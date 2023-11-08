This third Transparency Report carried out by Xbox shares all the progress made to create safer gaming experiences, Xbox’s proactive moderation has achieved 17.09 million in this period.

Microsoft continues working to play on Xbox Series X|S, PC and/or Steam Deck is safe for everyone, which is why it publishes the third Transparency Report on the console.

The company has published this where they share data and information detailing the efforts made to create safer experiences in the ecosystem.

This includes combining human oversight with the evolving capabilities of artificial intelligence, which build on the foundation of our security work to date.

Sign up for Game Pass through Amazon

With a catalog of hundreds of titles, Game Pass is your best option for gaming these days if you want to spend little money.

Subscribe

Prevent toxicity before it reaches players is a crucial part of Xbox’s efforts to provide a safe and inclusive platform for everyone.

And as mentioned in the report, 87% (17.09 million) of the total sanctions in this period were achieved through the Xbox proactive moderation efforts.

“Our efforts are aimed at combining the importance of human oversight with the evolving capabilities of AI to build on our security work to date,” he confirms in the report.

Key points of all this in the period from January to June 2023

Highlights the responsible use of AI to prevent toxicity:

This includes Community Sift, the AI ​​and human intelligence-powered content moderation platform that ranks and filters billions of human interactions a year. But also Turing Bletchley v3, the multilingual model that scans user-generated images to ensure that only appropriate content is displayed.

New information about blocked content:

To measure success more effectively, Xbox includes a data set called “Toxicity Prevented.” In the last period, more than 4.7 million pieces of content were blocked before reaching players, including an increase of 135,000 (+39% from the last period) in images thanks to the investments in the use of Turing Bletchley v3.

Increased emphasis on addressing harassment:

Xbox is actively working to identify and address any abusive behavior, including hate speech and harassment.. With that goal in mind, improvements were made to internal processes to increase proactive sanctioning efforts, issuing 84,000 proactive sanctions for harassment/bullying (+95% since the last period).

Understanding player behavior after a penalty:

Xbox is always taking the opportunity to learn more about how to build a better understanding of the Community Standards among players. To that end, the team analyzed How players behave after receiving a penalty. The first results indicate that most players do not violate Community Guidelines after receiving a sanction and relate positively to the community.

Outside of the Transparency Report and around the world, the Xbox team confirms that it continues to work closely to drive innovation regarding security throughout the gaming sector.

This is something that comes with two functionalities to all Microsoft systemswhich are made so that everyone can play safely.

Minecraft and GamerSafer partner to promote servers committed to security

Mojang Studios has partnered with GamerSafer to put together the Official Minecraft Server List, so players can easily find third-party servers committed to safe practices. Together they work regularly to update security policies and standards that are required for the servers listed on the site. Featured servers comply with the Minecraft Usage Guidelines and demonstrate certain requirements.

The launch of Xbox Gaming Safety Toolkits in Japan and Singapore

These local resources help parents and caregivers better understand online safety in gaming and manage your children’s experience on Xbox. The toolkits cover common safety risks, specific guidance for children of all ages, and features available on Xbox to help make the player experience safer for everyone in the family. Previous versions include the security toolkit for Xbox games for Australia and New Zealand.

“Together, we continue to build a community where everyone can have fun, free from fear and intimidation and within the limits they set for themselves.

This means putting in place more tools and systems that allow players to interact respectfully with each other,” Xbox Wire reads.

This has been the third Xbox Transparency Report with which they seek to create safer gaming experiences on PC and consolessomething that is increasingly necessary.

Other interesting articles:

Nominations for The Game Awards 2023: date and time to know the GOTY candidates

Platforms:

Xbox Series X0

And also

Discover more about José David Muñoz, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more