Microsoft, one of the great giants in the world of technology, does not want to be left behind when it comes to cybersecurity, and has announced his “Secure Future Initiative”, a strategy that seeks to strengthen security in its products and platforms. But, What does this initiative really entail and what benefits can it bring to users?

Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative focuses on the idea that Internet security is a priority. The company recognizes the serious problems and how they are increasingly complex to solve, both for its own infrastructure and for the customers who rely on its products and services every day.

One of the keys to this initiative is the use of artificial intelligence to improve security from the ground up. Microsoft is committed to developing “software that is secure by design, by default, and by deployment”.

This means that security will be integrated into all the company’s products and services from the beginning and AI will play an essential role in detection and prevention of cybersecurity threats.

“Advances in artificial intelligence are accelerating innovation and reshaping the way societies interact and operate. At the same time, cybercriminals and nation-state attackers have unleashed opposing initiatives and innovations that threaten security and stability in communities.” and countries around the world,” explains Microsoft president Brad Smith.

“Over the past few months, we at Microsoft have come to the conclusion that the increasing speed, scale, and sophistication of cyberattacks demands a new response. Therefore, today we are launching a new company-wide initiative to achieve our next generation of cybersecurity protection: what we call our Secure Future Initiative (SFI),” he adds.

Privacy and data protection will be fundamental components of this Microsoft initiative

“It will have three pillars, focused on AI-based cyber defenses, advances in fundamental software engineering and promoting stronger application of international standards to protect civilians from cyber threats,” explains Brad Smtih.

Besides, the company plans to implement a unified identity system that will simplify the management of identities and access rights. This will not only make security more efficient, but will also give users greater control over who has access to their data and accounts.

On the other hand, and as also part of this initiative, Microsoft commits to reducing response times and releasing patches more commonly to resolve cloud vulnerability issues.

With this, users can expect faster and more efficient security updates, which will, of course, reduce the risk of exposure to continuous threats on the Internet.

“Since September 2022, we estimate that ransomware attempts have increased by more than 200%,” says Brad Smith. “More than 80% of successful ransomware attacks originate from unmanaged devices, highlighting the importance of extending protection measures to all digital devices,” he adds.

There is no doubt that This initiative comes at a critical timegiven this clear increase in ransomware attacks and other critical cybersecurity issues.

“While the majority of our cybersecurity services protect consumers and organizations, we are also committed to building stronger AI-based protection for governments and countries,” says the Microsoft president.

This series of measures by Microsoft seeks to more actively address all of this, so it can be said that it is a step in the right direction to achieve a more secure environment. Now we have to wait and see how it works.