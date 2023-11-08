Leading jewelry brand Serge DeNimes announces a collaboration with Xbox, which will be available this afternoon (starting at 7:00 p.m.).

For all Xbox users, an official collection of jewelry based on Microsoft’s gaming division will soon be available. Now, we already warned you that they are not exactly cheap, but they are ideal for the biggest Xbox fans around the world.

This is a collaboration between Xbox and Serge DeNimes, the leading jewelry brand, which will sell this collection in its entirety on its official website (they also ship to Spain).

The official collection of Xboxwhich has the Serge DeNimes seal of qualityis made up of a total of 15 items, all of them with the charm and essence of the video game brand.

Of the 15 items, we have 6 necklaces, 8 rings and a themed bracelet. All products have been designed under the quality standards of Serge DeNimes, one of the most prestigious jewelers in the United Kingdom.

However, there is one product that stands out above the rest: the Xbox Controller pendanta beautiful silver item that fits perfectly with any player profile.

Xbox jewels

From 7:00 p.m. Spanish time today, November 8, the Xbox collection will be available on the official Serge DeNimes website. The good news is that they ship to Spain, so you can treat yourself.

All items are exclusive to Serge DeNimes’ websiteand they will be available for a limited time, so hurry if you are interested in any.

”Games have established themselves as a cornerstone of culture and for us to partner with Xbox to expand their reach into fashion through jewelry is a great milestone for the brand and a statement to the community we have built over the years. last 12 years,” says Oliver Proudlock, founder of Serge DeNimes.

In addition to the aforementioned silver pendant, the collaboration includes such luxurious items as silver ring with enameled band of Xbox, a tribute to the brand’s logo.

It also highlights the silver spiral ringwhich gives a new touch to the Xbox logo, but respecting the roots of Microsoft’s gaming brand.

From the leading brand they assure that it is not only a jewelry collection, but a cultural movement, which they hope will expand throughout the world. There is everything: rings with the Xbox logo, pendants with the controllerAnd till items with buttons A, B, X and Y.

As for prices, Serge DeNimes indicates that they vary from 60 to 110 pounds. If we take it to euros, more or less The range is between 70 and 130 euros.

Are you interested in this collection of Xbox jewelry? Of course, there are a few rings, pendants and bracelets that we would love to have, although obviously not everyone can afford them. Starting at 7:00 p.m. today, the season opens for this luxurious collection.