The Windows 11 Version 23H2 update is now available to download. It was supposed to be full of new features, since it is a semi-annual update. But Microsoft already released these new features in the update last September, so today we just got a couple of new things.

As we say, new features such as the artificial intelligence Copilot integrated into the operating system, the Paint and Photos update, and other improvements, arrived in the September update.

The new Windows 11 Version 23H2 update is a cumulative version that groups all the patches into not onlyand prepares the system for future, more frequent and smaller updates.

What’s new in Windows 11 Version 23H2

Has Microsoft left anything new for this latest big Windows 11 2023 update? There is something, although nothing spectacular.

Windows Chat has been integrated into the free Microsoft Teams options, which now appears by default in the taskbar. Teams also adds the reception of SMS messages, and a new People function to easily find your contacts.

A novelty that will be well received by many is that now Windows applications are separated from user-installed applications in the Start Menu.

All system apps are grouped in a single place called System Components, making it easier to distinguish between your own and Windows apps. And no, you won’t be able to uninstall the ones you don’t use…

Windows Display Driver Model 3.2 and HLSL Shader Model 6.8, two important components of DirectX, are also updated, although Microsoft has not explained if this represents any improvement in games and applications that use DirectX 12.

As you can see, it is not the most spectacular Windows 11 update, but we are satisfied that it does not spoil anything.

The Windows 11 Version 23H2 update is now available to all users through Windows Update. There are also bug fixes and security patches, so it’s worth installing, even if the new features don’t affect you much.