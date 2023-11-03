According to The Verge, Xbox has made the decision to eliminate one of the privileges that Microsoft employees had for a long time.

Working at Microsoft shouldn’t be easy, but it sure is an honor, because it is one of the largest corporations in the world. Furthermore, as happens in many jobs, it has a series of exclusive advantages about the Xbox ecosystem.

But the video game industry is going through a difficult time, and cuts (of whatever type) are increasingly necessary.

That is why, at Microsoft, they have made the decision to cut one of the privileges for company employees. Be careful, because it is not officially confirmed.

However, sources close to The Verge affirm that, in fact, Microsoft employees will lose this benefit in early 2024.

This will not affect the employees of Microsoft’s gaming division, and of course neither the Xbox workers. What does Phil Spencer think about it?

Microsoft stops giving away Game Pass Ultimate

According to the information provided by The Verge, Microsoft has made the decision to withdraw one of the privileges enjoyed by the majority of the company’s 238,000 employees.

It is not about extra pay, but about a permanent subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate… totally free. It is one of the benefits most valued by Microsoft and the Xbox division employees.

It seems that, by early 2024, the vast majority of Microsoft employees (non-Xbox) will already They will not have the free subscription to Game Pass Ultimate.

Of course, they can purchase a 12-month subscription package at a special pricein the internal Microsoft store for employees.

This decision has raised the ire of many Microsoft employees, who have complained directly to Phil Spencer. But, apparently, Phil was not aware of this movement, and he is currently investigating the situation.

Regarding Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we must remember that it is the premium package of the service, which includes the entire standard Game Pass catalog, EA Play games and advantages on platforms such as Disney Plus or Crunchyroll.

Currently, it costs 14.99 euros per month (14-day trial for only 1 euro)which is what Microsoft employees will have to pay starting in 2024.

Are you subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? Are you happy with the games that have arrived on the service in 2023? It must be said that the platform has stagnated in recent months (especially on consoles), accumulating 25 million subscribers.