It seems that 2024 will be a very important year for Microsoftboth in relation to the launch of the new operating system, and even Office 2024.

In fact, we have been hearing rumors and seeing different information that seems to ensure that a new version of the Windows operating system will be launched in 2024, presumably Windows 12.

And now, the first screenshots of Office LTSC 2024 Preview seem to point to certain references to the new operating system for 2024, in addition to obviously this new version of Office 2024.

In this Twitter post from one of the Windows Insider users there is a reference to the preview of Office 2024 and even mentions a new Windows client.

On the other hand, the official Windows Insider account I have answered in this regard, pointing out that “the future is really bright.”

Taking into account the importance that Redmond is giving to 2024, it is foreseeable that, indeed, we will have Office 2024 and also the new version of the Windows operating system.

Microsoft would be returning to a three-year release cadence for new operating systems, something that can certainly be exciting, but also frustrating for many users who may find that their computer is not compatible with the hypothetical Windows 12.

There were references recently, even from Intel itself, which claimed about a “major Windows update” for 2024.

Be that as it may, it is quite likely that at some developer conference in early 2024 we will already have official confirmation of the new operating system.