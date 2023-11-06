It seems we have interesting statements. This time they focus on Microsoft and come from Phil Spencer, head of the company’s gaming division.

Nintendo and Microsoft

Specifically, it seems that he has recently spoken out about the Xbox community, and considers that there are Switch and PlayStation players who are part of it. In an interview with Famitsu, Phil Spencer has spoken about the Xbox community as a whole, which includes Xbox gamers on PC, Xbox Series X and S, and also Switch and PlayStation owners who play titles like Ori and the Blind Forest, Minecraft y Call of Duty. Microsoft is looking to reach players on all platforms, and Nintendo plays a big role in that effort, which will likely continue to grow.

Nintendo and Xbox have strengthened their relationship in recent years. The collaboration began during the final days of the Wii U and 3DS when Microsoft worked with Nintendo to bring Minecraft to those platforms. Since then, both companies have collaborated in several projects.

Microsoft will likely continue to release Xbox games/franchises on Nintendo hardware as they have been successful on the Switch. This has led to many Switch owners interacting with intellectual properties of Microsoftand this company seems happy with it.

This collaboration has already produced games like Minecraft Legends and Rare’s GoldenEye 007 on the Switch Online service, with more collaborations expected after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. What do you think? You can share it in the comments.

