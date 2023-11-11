Suara.com – Microsoft has temporarily blocked employee access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT due to security concerns.

The move was initially reported by CNBC and led to brief restrictions on the company’s devices, preventing them from accessing ChatGPT and other AI services such as Midjourney, Replika, and Canva.

Managing ChatGPT Security Vulnerability Implications Microsoft cited “security and data concerns” as the reason behind the restrictions.

The company emphasizes that ChatGPT is an external, third-party service, and urges caution regarding privacy and security risks.

However, the restrictions were short-lived and Microsoft quickly restored access, attributing it to an error during testing of the control system for a large language model.

This development is surprising because Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and has a close partnership with the company.

OpenAI logo. (Open AI)

Microsoft has incorporated OpenAI’s AI model into its products, such as Bing Chat and Bing Image Creator.

ChatGPT has gained popularity with more than 100 million users, but its use has faced scrutiny due to concerns about sharing confidential information.

Several other technology companies, including Samsung, Amazon, and Apple, have also banned or limited employee access to ChatGPT due to data security concerns.

Despite this temporary setback, Microsoft continues to support ChatGPT and a Microsoft spokesperson later provided clarification to CNBC.

“We were testing the endpoint control system for LLM and accidentally enabled it for all employees. “We restored service as soon as we identified our error,” he said.

He also added that the company encourages employees and customers to use services such as Bing Chat Enterprise and ChatGPT Enterprise which come with a better level of privacy and security protection.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenge of balancing the potential benefits of AI models like ChatGPT with the need to address security and privacy concerns, especially in enterprise environments.

It was also a busy week for OpenAI as they launched their newest AI model, GPT-4 Turbo.

The model has increased knowledge through April 2023 and the ability to handle much larger inputs.

illustration ChatGPT. (Unsplash/Mojahid Mottakin)

The company also lowered prices for developers using its AI models.

OpenAI now allows users to create custom chatbots with no coding required, expanding the reach of personalized AI chatbots.

They introduced GPT Shop, which allows content creators to share and potentially make money from their custom chatbots.

OpenAI has simplified its AI tools into one place, simplifying the user experience.

In addition, as reported by the Gizmochina page, Sunday (12/11/2023), OpenAI will defend its customers in lawsuits related to copyright infringement.