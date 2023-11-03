Microsoft employees criticize their company’s latest decision.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the largest modality of the service

The season of cuts continues. After a wave of layoffs and a general increase in prices, Microsoft will withdraw a benefit from its employees that will hurt the most gamers. Those from Redmond will suspend the free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the majority of its 238,000 employees, as reported by The Verge after being notified by sources familiar with the company.

According to the source, Microsoft began informing employees this week that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit will end in January 2024 for permanent Microsoft employees. It is assumed that Xbox employees will retain the benefit, although the vast majority of the giant will now have to pay to be able to enjoy the service.

Luckily, the 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will have a discount in Microsoft’s internal store for its employees, which already have started using an internal company messaging platform to express their objections about the elimination of the benefit.

The revelation of the news and the publications of Microsoft employees have led the head of Xbox, Phil Spencerto respond, noting that he was not aware of the changes and that he is investigating the situation.

Microsoft does not celebrate the acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The news comes shortly after Microsoft closed the purchase of Activision Blizzard for 69 billion dollars after a few hard months of controversies and trials. However, the technology giant managed to acquire the publishers of important video game franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch, including mobile titles such as Candy Crush Saga and Farm Heroes Super Saga.

However, the now-owned Activision, Blizzard and King appear to continue having to make budget cuts including encourage your employees to pay for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

