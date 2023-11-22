Suara.com – Microsoft Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Kevin Scott, offered the same compensation to hundreds of OpenAI employees who threatened to leave his company.

It is known that hundreds of OpenAI employees threatened to resign after CEO Sam Altman was fired by the company’s board. Altman then joined Microsoft, which is also an investor in OpenAI.

“To all friends at OpenAI: We see your petition and appreciate your desire to join Sam Altman at Microsoft’s new AI Research Lab,” said Scott in a Twitter post alias X, quoted from CNBC International, Wednesday (22/11/2023) .

He then offered positions and similar compensation if hundreds of OpenAI employees wanted to move to Microsoft.

“Know that if needed, you will have a role at Microsoft that matches your compensation and advances our collective mission,” he continued.

It is not yet known whether the offer is contingent on Altman’s employment at Microsoft. Scott also did not provide further information about the offer.

However, the comments provide clarity regarding how much Microsoft is willing to pay its employees and how many will be hired.

In another report, Microsoft is also ready to provide a special office to accommodate hundreds of OpenAI employees who want to exodus to their company.

The company from the United States even has human resources and legal staff to handle recruitment and orientation for prospective OpenAI employees.

Not only that, Microsoft is willing to provide supporting facilities such as work space and Apple MacBook laptops.

All this polemic started when Sam Altman was fired as CEO of OpenAI. The company that makes the ChatGPT chatbot believes that Altman is not transparent enough when reporting his performance to the company’s board.

As a result, more than 90 percent of OpenAI employees sent an open letter. The statement contained demands for the company’s board to resign.

If this is not granted, hundreds of employees are ready to leave OpenAI and follow in Altman’s footsteps in moving to Microsoft.

Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that OpenAI employees have the right to choose whether they want to stay there or move to Microsoft.

“I’m open to both options,” Nadella explained.