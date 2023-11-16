Xbox Series can be purchased at the best price during this Black Friday.

Xbox Series is being a success for Microsoft

We are currently in a period of the year in which video game companies know that It’s time to sell all the products you canbeing that what is already known as Black Friday is the date on which more people choose to buy Christmas giftswhich also includes consoles and video games, which is why there are many who decide to launch promotions and sales For call the atention.

In this sense, it should be noted that Sony and Nintendo have already made moves, since on the one hand we can see that Nintendo Switch OLED will have a pack that will include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe among many other offers, while, for its part, Sony has made a move by lowering the price of PlayStation Plus temporarily. However, you can imagine that Microsoft was not going to take long to get on the bandwagonthereby giving rise to the fact that it has already been confirmed that Xbox Series can be purchased with discounts.

These are the offers that Xbox has planned for Black Friday

In this way, in the last few hours it has been announced that Xbox Series will have several discounts in several models, which will also include games and have a price savings of $50 in most cases. Likewise, it should be noted that at the moment these offers are from the United States, but it is expected that they will reach other territories, including Europe. In this way, the Xbox Series deals for Black Friday are the following:

Xbox Series X y Xbox Series S with a discount of $50 (from November 18 to 27).Xbox Series S Starter Bundle o Xbox Series X with Diablo IV / Forza Horizon 5 with a $50 discount (November 18 to 27).Xbox Wireless Controller with a $10 discount (from November 18 to 27).Savings of 50-67% on 1,000 games from Xbox and PC, including Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon 5, EA SPORTS FC 24, Mortal Kombat 1, among many more video games (November 17 to 30).Savings of 65% on a selection of Xbox Game Studios games including Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Minecraft Legends, Microsoft Flight Simulator, among many others

Therefore, know that if you want to get an Xbox and its games this Black Friday can be the big moment.

