On the occasion of the premiere of Wonka on December 15, you can participate in the raffle for this delicious Xbox, which includes a fully edible replica of the controller.

Xbox always surprises us. For the premiere of Sonic 2: The Movie, they prepared an Xbox Series S covered in fur, as well as controllers imitating the colors of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. But this time they have gone (luckily) too far.

Next December 15, Warner releases the reboot film Wonka, which rescues the master chocolatier par excellence. And at Xbox they have had one of his great ideas.

We fully understand that this Xbox cannot be acquired as such. However, a lucky player will be able to get this beautiful (and delicious) limited edition.

Xbox and Warner join forces to present the Wonka-themed Xbox Series It is NOT edible. But things change if we talk about his official command…

Any of you can win this ”chocolate” Xbox Series It is available until next December 14.

Xbox ”Wonka” Edition: you will lick your fingers

If you want to get this delicious Xbox, you can participate in the giveaway on the official Xbox account on Twitter/X (here), what It will be available until December 14.

The Wonka themed bundle not only includes the console, but also a case to store it, a themed controller and even an edible edition (covered in gold paper) of the same model.

Let’s go in parts. First of all, we have the Xbox Series whose design imitates a chocolate bar. Of course, don’t try to eat it, because in this case it is NOT edible (just in case).

This edition is inspired by Willy Wonka’s classic chocolate bars. Additionally, you can save the console to a showcase coverwhich imitates the decoration of the master chocolatier.

On the other hand, we have a ”box of chocolates” full of surprises, which has the Xbox and Wonka seal of quality.

This set includes an official burgundy Xbox controller, which imitates the color of Willy Wonka’s coat. But be careful, there is also an option for the most gluttonous.

And this box includes a replica of the official Xbox controller, but totally edible. The presentation is impeccable, as it is covered in a classic gold-colored packaging.

Both gifts can be obtained with the xbox giveaway. If you are lucky, and the magic of Christmas is with you, maybe you can get this piece of set.

What do you think of this Wonka Xbox? You already know: participate in the Xbox giveaway and with a little luck, you’ll be able to celebrate the movie’s release and spend Christmas with your delicious new Xbox Series X console.