In January 2023, we told you that the renowned video game store Microplay went bankrupt, after initiating a “Voluntary Liquidation Bankruptcy Process”, which is basically a judicial procedure, which aims to quickly and efficiently liquidate the assets of a company. And after months of various legal procedures, including having this bankruptcy accepted, the items that had remained in their stock will be auctioned off this week.

This after, as I indicated and after several failed attempts, the bankruptcy of the Microplay store was finally accepted in the 11th Civil Court of Santiago, thereby decreeing the voluntary liquidation of the company, which had previously been challenged because It did not meet all the requirements. “The background information provided by the debtor company demonstrates compliance with each and every one of the requirements established in Article 115 of Law No. 20,720 so that the liquidation resolution can be issued,” Judge Patricio said at that time. Hernández in a resolution dated April 14, so there is no turning back.

Auction of thousands of products from the former Microplay

According to what has been reported, the person in charge of the auction will have around 14,000 items available, which had previously been products of the chain, which will be offered in lots. Among these are the now classic Funko Pop from the now non-existent chain, as well as accessories for consoles, headphones, t-shirts, board games, gamer mice and keyboards, stuffed animals, backpacks, mugs and different electronic items.

These are just some of the products from the wide range of “nerdy” items that Microplay had, so you should review the ones that interest you from the available lots, which you can do by entering this link.

The Microplay auction that will take place this Tuesday, November 14, carried out by Mr. Exequiel Balmaceda Ossa, public auctioneer, starting at 11:00 hrs. and 100% online. That is, with real-time participation via audio and video online at cgrchile.com. And to participate in this, you must first register at this link and follow the instructions.

