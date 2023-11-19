The most famous mouse in cinema and television is getting closer and closer to a century of life.

Although it may seem incredible, the most famous mouse in cinema and television, Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 95th birthday. And, despite his advanced age, he continues to be very present in the lives of all children, adolescents, and those who have already left their youth behind. Well, this creation of Walt Disney is not only universal, but it also seems eternal.

And to celebrate, Disney has published an emotional video in which you can see almost all the stages the character has gone throughfrom the first short in which he starred in 1928, through his first appearance in the New York Thanksgiving parade, to his latest versions made entirely by computer.

Furthermore, you can also see the character in his most “real” versions walking calmly through the parks that Disney He has in different parts of the world, and doing what he likes most: getting a smile, and the occasional tear, from children. Well, beyond being an iconic pop culture character, he continues to be a reference for the little ones.

The video recovers some of the images from such famous films as Fancy, while combining them with some from the documentary released in 2022, Mickey: The Story of a Mouse and with others that can also be seen in the recently released Once Upon a Time, which reviews 100 years of Disney in a documentary.

Disney before Mickey

Although Walt Disney always claimed that everything “had started with a mouse,” It is not entirely true, since the studios that are now world famous were founded five years before the creation of Mickey Mouse. In fact, the mouse was an invention due to the need to have lost the rights to Oswald, the Lucky Rabbit, Disney’s first production.

After this setback, the producer was returning with his wife by train from New York to Pasadena, when He started drawing different animal characters until he found a mouse. When he arrived at his animation studios, he asked the animator Ub Iwerks to give him life, while he lent him his voice. And the rest is Mickey Mouse history.