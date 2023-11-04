The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a film on its hands that aims to restore our enthusiasm for this franchise: Deadpool 3. The third film of the mercenary with a mouth will be the first to be part of the MCU and, as expected, many thought that this meant leaving aside the excessive violence that characterizes this saga. Well, it seems that Disney welcomed this dynamic for the character.

Through an interview with Wired, the film’s director Shawn Levy confirmed that Disney and Marvel, in addition to Kevin Feige, supported the idea that Deadpool continued along the lines of being a tremendously violent and very bizarre film. In addition, the producer was also in favor of making jokes about absolutely everything, themselves included.

“Kevin Feige, Marvel, and Disney have not only supported this extremely Deadpoolian, bold, R-rated tone, but they have also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness. Some of the jokes are dirty, others are cultural observations, but that’s what We like Deadpool, who knows he’s in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is also very faithful to that DNA, with the tremendous support of Marvel and Disney, by mocking and being aware of everything, even Of her self”.

These words follow the statements of the film’s scriptwriters a few months ago, where they explained that they had not been cut for this installment and that Deadpool 3 It was not going to suffer the “Disneyfication” that some franchises have suffered to follow a much more family-friendly line.

Initially, Deadpool 3 It was scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024, but the actors’ strike has lasted longer than they expected and, despite having half the film made, they have decided to postpone it to a date that is still unknown to the public.

