Three new products from the French company dedicated to the road, Power 6 for road sports cars, Power Gp2 for those who think about the track in addition to the road and Anakee Road for those who use crossovers on the road.

November 9, 2023

Three Michelin novelties present at EICMA 2023. Michelin Power 6, dedicated to sports motorcyclists with an eye on mileage, Perfect for urban commuting or for those traveling long distances.

Available in a wide range of sizes, this tire it is suitable for equipping motorbikes over 300cc, even fromsporting nature.

Michelin Power GP2, as can be seen from the name, it is instead the model intended for the track but approved for the road. Designed by the same engineering team and with the same development tools used for MotoGP tires, It is aimed at owners of super sports bikes and, compared to its predecessor, offers an even higher level of grip on wet or dry surfaces.

Michelin Anakee Road completes a range which, until now, was made up of two products more oriented towards off-road: Anakee Wild and Anakee Adventure.

Michelin Anakee Road It is aimed at motorcyclists who ride road enduros but prefer road to off-road and who use their motorbike almost exclusively for long road trips, as well as for daily commutes.