After his adventure with Team Aruba.it Racing – Ducati ended, Michael Ruben Rinaldi did everything he could to stay on a Panigale V4R and climbed onto that of Team Motocorsa.

In his three seasons with the official team Michael achieved 4 victories and 20 podiums, but especially in the last two years everyone expected more from him, both because he was riding an official bike and because his teammate was winning and dominating the championship . In reality, none of the Ducati riders ever managed to get closer to Alvaro than Michael did and there wasn’t a huge difference between his bike and the private ones. So much so that now that Rinaldi is bringing the Motocorsa bike to the track, he continues to honestly state that the difference between the two bikes is minimal.

But the past is the past and we must look to the future. The twenty-seven year old from Rimini (he will turn 28 on December 21st) is happy with the choice made and believes that the environment that has been created in Lorenzo Mauri’s team is ideal to allow him to show his full potential