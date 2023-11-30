Will we see Michael Fassbender as Magneto again? The actor makes it quite clear.

Michael Fassbender debuted as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, then reprized in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019). ). Now, we are all wondering if he will return thanks to the Marvel multiverse or in Deadpool 3. But we should not get our hopes up. Would you like to see him again as the powerful mutant? Or it better be that if there is an epic comeback it should be Ian McKellen. Tell me in comments who you prefer.

In a recent interview, Michael Fassbender has made it clear that his time as a magnet has ended. Although with Marvel you never know.

These are his words.

“You know, I think we had a great run. I enjoyed it very much. When Dark Phoenix ended, I thought: Well, you know, I was lucky: we had a fantastic run.”

“I enjoyed the time and then it came, I think, to its natural conclusion.”

Previously, Michael Fassbender said: “I relied heavily on the source material I was given. Through Eric’s past, one came to know why he did what he did and why he wanted to eliminate humans. What happened to him justifies his means to an end and that separates him from his old friend and rival Charles Xavier.”

“There is a rich and traumatic story in his childhood, which explains where his resentment towards the human race comes from. Ian McKellen is one of the best actors we have ever had. “I had the honor of meeting him during the filming of X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Michael Fassbender – Ian McKellen

All X-Men installments in which Michael Fassbender has participated can be enjoyed on Disney Plus with this link. Now, mutants like Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will return, but we don’t know the exact plans for the Deadpool 3 movie, although they have made it clear that there will be many cameos and surprises. So nothing should be ruled out.

Do you like Michael Fassbender’s version of Magneto? Leave me your opinion in the comments.

Fuente: HSC.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.