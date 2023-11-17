Seventh win in a row for the Heat, who beat the Nets. Golden State, without the suspended Green and Curry, overwhelmed by the Thunder

Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets 122-115

Things seem to have definitely changed for the Heat since last November 1st when the Florida team suffered their fourth defeat in the first five games of the regular season in Brooklyn, the worst start of Erik Spoelstra’s career as head coach. Since then Miami has changed gear and, against the Nets, scores seven points, thus conquering the top of the Southeast Conference. A success marked by the offensive production of an at times unstoppable Butler, author of 36 points. Miami takes control of operations in the final part of the second quarter, posting a 14-0 run that puts them ahead by eight at the break. In the third period Butler takes over, Brooklyn finds no answers to the excessive power of Miami’s leader, who scores 18 of his 36 points in the period. The baskets of an excellent Duncan Robinson and the physicality of Adebayo under the basket do the rest, the Heat reach +16 halfway through the quarter and control the Nets’ comeback attempt without major problems, thus bringing home their seventh consecutive success.

Miami: Butler 36 (10/15, 2/5, 10/11 tl), Robinson 26, Adebayo 20. Rebounds: Love 9. Assists: Jaquez Jr. 5.

Brooklyn: Bridges 23 (4/9, 2/6, 9/10 tl), Walker IV 23 (7/11, 2/7, 3/4 tl), Johnson, Claxton 16. Rimbalzi: Bridges 7. Assist: Dinwiddie 7.

Golden State Warriors-Oklahoma City Thunder 109-128

After problems on the road last season, this year the Warriors seem to be allergic to the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Californian team, in fact, without the suspended Green, stopped for five games by the NBA after his stunt against the Timberwolves, and the injured Curry, is dominated by the Thunder and thus suffers the fifth home defeat (out of six games) of this season season. Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates immediately set the record straight with a first quarter dominated far and wide and closed ahead by 15. The visiting team remained in control of the match for the entire match, then went on to win easily and condemned the Warriors to the fifth consecutive defeat. Golden State also has to deal with the injury to Payton II, who has to throw in the towel due to a left ankle problem in the second quarter. He once again hits Klay Thompson, who shoots a very bad 1/10 from the field. There are 24 points for Gilgeous-Alexander, 23 from the bench, with 7/7 from long range, for an excellent Isaiah Joe.

Golden State: Kuminga 21 (7/9, 1/4, 4/5 p.m.), Paul 15, Podziemski 13. Rebounds: Looney 11. Assists: Paul 8.

Oklahoma City: Gilgeous-Alexander 24 (3/14, 3/7, 9/9 tl), Joe 23, Giddey 19. Rimbalzi: Holmgren 10. Assist: Micic, Gilgeous-Alexander 7.

November 17, 2023

