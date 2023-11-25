The Dolphins sweep the New Yorkers 34-13 and continue their run at the top of the AFC East. The only flaw is the serious injury to linebacker Phillips

In the first “Black Friday Game” in NFL history, the Miami Dolphins (8-3) sweep away the New York Jets (4-7), authors of an offensive performance bordering on a complaint for football injury. The final 34-13 does not tell the story of a challenge that was never in question, instead photographed perfectly by the last action of the first half. After an interception thrown by Tua Tagovailoa 7″ before the break, the Jets attempt a “Hail Mary pass” at the end. The oval is intercepted on the goal line by Jevon Holland who turns it into a 99-yard touchdown to time expired for the 17-6 Dolphins.

Defence

The Jets defense managed to put Tagovailoa under pressure (21/30 for 243 yards), but with an inept attack (159 yards in total – with a first quarter closed in negative – and 2.9 yards per play) the match was one-way state. Mostert’s touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter gave Miami the safety margin (27-6). The change of quarterback at the Jets was of little use, with Zach Wilson replaced by Tim Boyle (27/38 for 179 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions). The only negative note for Miami is Jaelan Phillips’ injury. The linebacker ruptured his Achilles tendon and will therefore miss the rest of the season.

Hill

Tyreek Hill’s great season continues. The receiver with 102 yards and a touchdown surpassed Julio Jones by reaching 1324 yards after 11 games, a new record. Jones had stopped at 1315. He still has six games left for the absolute record in a championship, which is in the hands of Calvin Johnson (ex Lions) with 1964 yards, established in 2012. After the try, Hill gave the ball away to wife, married last week. “He told me that he had bought tickets in the front row of that end zone and that therefore I would have to score from that side of the field. And so I did” the wide receiver then said.

