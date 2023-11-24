Hello Vidente It comes with the astral influences that will be presented during the last part of November at the entrance to the era of Sagittarius, which begins on November 21 and ends on December 20.

What forecasts are presented for this period? What information is crucial to improving the outlook for everyone? Below we mention which signs will be shining in this era of Sagittarius in accordance with the predictions of Mhoni Vidente.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius tends to be charismatic and artistic, with natural leadership skills and an innate passion.

They are often considered passionate, although they may have a tendency towards infidelity, but they are looking for that feeling of being in love.

They enjoy love, passion and feeling loved, being a sign that usually has constant company. A very positive period is foreseen for them.

Aries Taurus and Gemini will triumph in the era of Sagittarius

During this special era for Sagittarius, Aries, Taurus and Gemini will be the signs that will have the most luck.

Aries You will reinvent yourself in work and business, standing out as a strong leader in business and political affairs.

Taurus It will heal past illnesses, warding off negative energies and finding new work opportunities while opening up to love again.

Geminiwith authentic strength, will leave behind the burdens of last year.

For Sagittarius, there is a marriage proposal, love stability and the possibility of talking about purchasing a house or moving to a different city or country.

The magic numbers that will accompany these signs are the 0, 6, 7 y 23. The lucky colors will be the red and orange, marking a season to bring out the best in themselves and achieve the expected successes.

With information from Mhoni Vidente

