Mhoni Vidente not only predicts accurate horoscopes and She is a great teacher in the arts of astrology, But she is also skilled in numerology and that is why she knows what the indicated and specific numbers are for each sign of the zodiac.

We are in the last week of November, and according to Mhoni Vidente, these are the numbers that will bring you luck, and that each of the horoscopes should be used throughout these days, from Monday, November 27 to Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Mhoni Vidente: lucky numbers from November 27 to 30, 2023

Aries: 7 and 19 Taurus: 2 and 33 Gemini: 4 and 17 Cancer: 15 and 23 Leo: 10 and 21 Virgo: 6 and 12 Libra: 11 and 29 Scorpio: 14 and 20 Sagittarius: 58 and 66 Capricorn: 5 and 16 Aquarius: 28 and 30 Pisces: 9 and 36

On other issues, Mhoni Vidente clarifies that what happened in Argentina, since we are in the era of Scorpio, in mid-November, where this sign dominated the world in matters of authoritarianism. Furthermore, Mhoni successfully predicted that Javier Milei would be the one who would win the elections in that country.

