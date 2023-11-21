The fortune teller Mhoni Vidente announced through his official channel what situations the stars have in store for us and what the key dates and lucky numbers are. for zodiac signs.

Lucky numbers by sign:

ARIES: 15 and 21 TAURUS: 06 and 10 GEMINI: 12 and 19 CANCER: 11 and 29 LEO: 02 and 17 VIRGO: 07 and 23 LIBRA: 04 and 33 SCORPIO: 14 and 20 SAGITTARIUS: 67 and 58 CAPRICORN: 05 and 16 AQUARIUS: 28 and 30 PISCES: 09 and 36

Remember that the validity is until November 24, 2023.

Key days of November 2023 for each sign

ARIES: 20 and 27 TAURUS: 21 and 25 GEMINI: 21 and 27 CANCER: 23 and 28 LEO: 21 and 27 VIRGO: 25 and 27 LIBRA: 21 and 26 SCORPIO: 26 SAGITTARIUS: 20, 21 and 24 CAPRICORN: 20, 23 and 30 AQUARIUS: 20 and 23 PISCES: 22 and 28

Now, in political matters, he mentioned that We are entering an era of Scorpio, especially with Argentina and the election of its new president. Which, by the way, was correct in a previous prediction.

Likewise, he predicted that in the United States there is a high probability that Trump will win again in the elections to be held next year. Although the same tarot has confessed that Michelle Obama will be the one to publicly confront the former president of the United States

The Empress card also appeared among the tarot deck, Mhoni Vidente mentioned that this is due to the fact that in the near future the command of certain countries and entities will pass to the command of women for the first time.. This is a season of change.

The fortune teller also announced that there will be a shocking attack against some dictators, especially those who have managed to remain the longest in the countries.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Mhoni Seer Horoscopes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions